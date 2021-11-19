The closely watched elections in the city of Meadville and elsewhere across the county are nearly complete.
All that remain to be tabulated are the votes for judicial retention candidates in the official tabulation of Crawford County's votes from Nov. 2.
While the results are still unofficial, the tabulators did go over the totals for several races of interest Thursday, giving an idea of how they might turn out. These included the races for Meadville mayor and Meadville City Council.
In the mayor's race, Democratic candidate Jamie Kinder leads with a total of 1,348 with write-in candidate Marcy Kantz receiving 1,136 votes.
In the race for two seats on council, Republican incumbent James R. Roha leads at 1,344, followed by Democrat Gretchen Myers at 1,334. Republican Nancy Mangilo Bittner follows at 1,322, with Democrat Jack Harkless behind at 1,197.
Election officials stress the results are unofficial and may be subject to change or challenge during the public inspection period.
Francis Weiderspahn, Crawford County commissioner and vice chairman of the board, said he expects the unofficial totals to be available for public inspection sometime this afternoon.
The votes will be available for inspection for a period of five days, after which the tabulators will sign the books and a vote will be held to give final certification. The unofficial totals can be inspected by the public at the Crawford County Courthouse during normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to Weiderspahn, based off legal advice received by the board, the weekend will count toward the five-day period for public inspection even though the courthouse will be closed during those days. That means the inspection period will finish Tuesday.
Once the final certification occurs, the votes will be made official and put online. The results currently displayed on the county's Voter Services page are unofficial.
"It should be online right before Thanksgiving," said Weiderspahn.
Once tabulation finishes, the Board of Elections will still have to complete its part in the 67-county statewide recount of Pennsylvania's judge of Commonwealth Court race. The recount was ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of State because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other. The closeness of that election triggered a mandatory statewide recount of the ballots under Pennsylvania’s Election Code.
However, the board will be able to certify its results independent of the statewide judicial race because the county is only certifying its results of that race, not the statewide total. Weiderspahn said he expects the board to begin work on the recount today but did not anticipate when it would finish.
