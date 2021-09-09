WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The inaugural Crawford County Memorial Stair Climb will take place 6 p.m. Friday at the grandstand of the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The event will honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and will raise funds to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, according to Evan Kardosh, president of International Fire Fighters Association Local 515.
“As we approach the 20th anniversary,” Kardosh said, “it’s important to not forget those events and to keep our nation building from that — to build that overall feeling that we had on Sept. 12 while not forgetting the people that lost their lives and the people that continue to lose their lives every year from different medical conditions related to the cleanup and the rescue efforts.”
Kardosh said the fundraiser resulted from the combined efforts of firefighters at Meadville Central Fire Department, West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department, additional emergency personnel and local officials, including the Crawford County commissioners, who permitted use of the grandstand.
Participation in the stair climb will cost $25 per person and comes with a free T-shirt. Registration is available at the event or by emailing Kardosh in advance at evankardosh@hotmail.com. Spectators can observe the event for free, but even those not participating are welcome to donate to support the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which assists the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.
The stair climb will consist of 17 trips up and down the steps of the grandstand to simulate the distance up the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. However, Kardosh added, participants need only climb as much as they feel comfortable.
