Are you interested in learning how to grow fruit, vegetables, trees and ornamentals? Are you interested in learning how to start plants, diagnose disease and pest problems, and join a group of like-minded gardeners to share information with others in your community? Have you considered becoming a Penn State Extension Master Gardener but don’t know where to begin?
The Penn State Extension Master Gardener Program provides horticultural training to interested individuals. To be considered for the Master Gardener training program, visit the Crawford Master Gardener website, and complete the online application. Once accepted into the training program, there is a $200 fee for program materials and the manual. Master Gardener trainees complete a minimum of 40 hours in subjects such as entomology, botany, soil science, pesticide safety, plant propagation and communication skills. This year’s training is offered virtually and begins the first Thursday of October and continues until March 2024. A computer or electronic device and reliable internet access are required for participation in the training.
Crawford County Master Gardeners engage in a variety of services such as answering home gardening questions; maintaining pollinator, edible and demonstration gardens; and communicating with the public through the newspaper, radio, local fairs, talks or presentations for local organizations and events.
• More information: Call (814) 350-7748, email Kinorea Tigri at kkt5317@psu.edu, or visit extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/crawford.
