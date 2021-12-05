A Crawford County maple producer is receiving grant funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to reduce the impacts of climate change.
Frost Ridge Maple Farm near Blooming Valley has been awarded a grant of $22,565 to purchase and install a more energy-efficient reverse osmosis system. Frost Ridge Maple Farm is a family-owned and locally operated organic maple syrup producing company. It offers a variety of maple products including syrup, sugar, fudge, and candy. The project is expected to save $418 per year and will decrease its energy consumption by 59 percent.
The grant was one of 22 Pennsylvania grants awarded Friday by USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack who announced a total of $1 million in funding to reduce the impacts of climate change on rural communities in Pennsylvania.