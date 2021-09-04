Legal action from a Guys Mills man against Gov. Tom Wolf claiming the governor lacked authority to perform many of the actions he did during the COVID-19 pandemic has been dismissed.
In a disposition dated Monday, a trio of Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania judges dismissed the petition of Luigi DeFrancesco with prejudice, meaning it cannot be raised again in court. The three judges who oversaw the proceedings were Renée Cohn Jubelirer, Patricia A. McCullough and Christine Fizzano Cannon.
In the judges' filing, the court agreed with the first of three preliminary objections raised by Wolf. The governor said that DeFrancesco lacked standing to maintain the petition because he asserted only generalized harm, with "no interest beyond that of the public in general."
The court said DeFrancesco and his family were not subjected to any risks or difficulties that exceeded those faced by the general public during the pandemic, nor were any facts presented to prove that DeFrancesco's own infection with COVID-19 were a result of the governor's decisions.
"Because DeFrancesco lacks standing to maintain this action, the Petition must be dismissed," the filing reads. "Accordingly, we do not reach the Governor's additional preliminary objections."
The other two objections raised by the governor claimed that DeFrancesco's arguments were already rejected in a separate case titled "Friends of Danny Devito vs. Wolf," and that DeFrancesco's petition sought to control the governor's "exercise of discretion," which is not an allowed form of relief in response to the petition.
DeFrancesco originally filed the petition in October 2020. He first filed the case in the Court of Common Pleas of Crawford County before it was transferred to the higher court.
He claimed that Wolf did not have the authority to keep citizens in their homes or prevent businesses from operating during the pandemic, nor decide which businesses could remain open and which had to close.
Further, DeFrancesco claimed Wolf violated his legal duty to isolate infected people by allowing people infected with COVID-19 into nursing homes alongside those uninfected.
DeFrancesco's filing was a petition for issuance of writ of mandamus, which is a court order issued by a judge compelling someone to execute a duty they are legally obligated to do. He was representing himself in the case.
