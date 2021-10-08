SUMMERHILL TOWNSHIP — A Spring Township man was found dead this morning after he apparently rolled his tractor off the road and was pinned to the ground by the vehicle.
Leroy Zehr, 49, was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma to the head by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell earlier today, at 6:50 a.m. The accident occurred near the intersection of South Center Road and Carr Road, and was discovered by a passing motorist at 6:23 a.m.
According to Schell, Zehr was traveling southbound on South Center Road when he turned eastward onto Carr Road. After doing so, Zehr, for unknown reasons, went off the road and rolled his vehicle into a 6-foot culvert.
"We do not know why he went off the road but he certainly rolled his tractor off the culvert," Schell said.
Schell believes the accident occurred closer to 6 a.m., giving a few minutes gap between when it happened and when the scene was discovered.
Schell said Zehr was driving to his place of employment, which was located on Carr Road. The tractor in question was a Massey Ferguson, though Schell was unsure of the exact model or year.
The coroner said there is currently no suspicion of foul play in the incident.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville responded to the scene, as did the Conneautville and Springboro volunteer fire departments.
