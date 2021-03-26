A Crawford County man has been charged by the FBI in connection with Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Jeremy J. Vorous of Venango has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; and obstruction of any official proceeding.
Vorous appeared late Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lanzillo in Erie on the charges. Vorous was released on $10,000 unsecured bond with multiple conditions following his initial appearance. Vorous has a preliminary examination/identity hearing set for Thursday via video conference before Lanzillo, according to court documents.
As part of his release, Vorous must submit to supervision by federal Pretrial Services and his travel is restricted to the Western District of Pennsylvania except for court appearances in the District of Columbia.
Vorous also must not possess a firearm or any other weapon and submit to location monitoring technology by pretrial services as conditions of his release.
According to the affidavit filed by FBI Agent Peter Wall against Vorous, Vorous gained entry inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The FBI received two tips, which included screenshots of Vorous’ Facebook page where Vorous wrote “Yeah we in dis mofo” and “Bout to rush in again diff door.”
