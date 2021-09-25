SAEGERTOWN — The Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown plans to hold open interviews for per diem corrections officers.
Beginning Monday, the jail will hold open in-person interviews for potential correction officers on Mondays only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the jail off Route 198 in Saegertown.
Warden Jack Greenfield told the Crawford County Prison Board at its meeting Thursday that recent promotions of per diem corrections officers to full-time status coupled with the start of the academic year has lowered the number of available per diem officers. The per diem officers fill in when full-time officers are on vacation.