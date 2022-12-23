The National Weather Service in Cleveland has Crawford County under a blizzard warning through 4 a.m. Saturday and a wind chill warning until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Forecasters say additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches will occur along with winds as high as 60 mlles per hour. Wind chills may be as low as 30 degrees below zero.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The National Weather Service is advising travel should be restricted to emergencies only.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel.
Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.
