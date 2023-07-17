The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has upgraded its earlier code orange to a code red air quality action day for Crawford County.
The advisory is in effect until midnight tonight.
The air quality at noon in Meadville was 147, which is the high end of the orange alert, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for some members of the general public. Everyone may experience health effects, but members of sensitive groups including young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems may experience more serious health impacts.
• To check air quality: Visit airnow.gov.
