The Crawford County Historical Society has retained the services of designLAB Architects to oversee the design and engineering plans for the Holland Hall renovation project.
The Boston-based firm was among five entrants to participate in the bid process. Bid invitations were sent to both local and national architectural agencies of which, five agencies, three local and two national, participated in on-site tours of the historic mansion, after which only two, including designLAB Architects, submitted proposals.
The submitted proposals were evaluated independently by consultants at Spark Community Capital, which provided expert feedback on the proposals to the board of the Crawford County Historical Society. Following a brief discussion, the board voted unanimously in favor of designLAB Architects.
"We were impressed by the level of passion desginLAB expressed in their proposal,” said Society Board President Pam Higham. “It was clear they understood our vision.”
The decision signaled a significant milestone for the Holland Hall project according to the Historical Society Executive Director Josh Sherretts.
“Working with a firm of this caliber shows how serious the Society is about making this project a reality,” he said.
Sherretts, who previously spearheaded a successful effort to preserve the Tarr Mansion along Diamond Park, continued by outlining the various public-private opportunities that are taking shape to fund the project.
The designLAB proposal included a roster of similar projects in their portfolio to include the Providence Rhode Island Public Library, the Schnieder Student Center at Wellesley College, and the Innovation Center at 100 Seneca in Oil City. Additionally, the firm outlined its partnerships with local structural and mechanical engineering companies that have extensive experience in readapting historic properties.
Holland Hall, commonly referred to as the Huidekoper mansion and Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on Terrace Street, was built by rancher and businessman by Arthur Clarke Huidekoper in 1899. It was purchased by the Crawford County Historical Society in July with plans to convert the property into a hotel and restaurant.
Architects were scheduled to be in Meadville today to begin work.