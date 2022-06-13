The Crawford County Historical Society will host public tours of Holland Hall on Wednesday as part of the annual meeting and preservation awards.
The former Huidekoper Home and Phi Delta Theta fraternity on Terrace Street will be open for tours for a $25 donation to the society and include the tour of this once-grand estate, hard cider from Davenport Cidery, and hors d’oeuvres from Venango Valley Inn and Golf Course.
Holland Hall encapsulates one of the oldest homes in Crawford County, with its north wing being built in 1807 as the home of Tanner John While, Col. John and Lucretia Bliss (relatives of Supreme Court Justice Henry Baldwin), and the Huidekopers, who moved and tripled the size of the building in 1899. Arthur Clarke and Frances Reynolds Huidekoper, known for their internationally famous horse ranch in the Badlands of North Dakota as well as friendships/partnerships with Andrew Carnegie, Theodore Roosevelt and more, filled the home with items collected on world tours during their lifetime.
Upon their passing, the building became the Phi Delta Theta house for Allegheny College and was home to countless students from the 1930s through the 1990s.
In addition to the tour and the society’s annual meeting, an award will be presented to Bob Joyce, owner of Titusville Iron Works, for the rehabilitation and preservation of the Iron Works building in Titusville.
Titusville Iron Works was founded in 1860 as the first company dedicated to the production of oil field machinery. The company and the building can be credited for advancing the Titusville oil industry throughout the late 19th century. Local businessman Joyce has painstakingly rehabilitated the building and turned it into an iconic tourist attraction. The society will be honoring him for these efforts.
The keynote speaker for the evening will be Bill Callahan, Western PA Community Preservation Coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office at the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Callahan has over 30 years experience working with federal, state and local historic preservation programs in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Nebraska and has also worked in the private sector, for several years managing two businesses in an historic downtown. He will be speaking on the economics of historic preservation and how adaptive reuse compares to demolition and new-builds in cost effectiveness and bringing businesses to a community.
• Tickets: Visit crawfordhistorical.org or call (814) 724-6080.
