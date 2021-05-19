The Crawford County Historical Society is reopening on Saturdays, after being open by appointment only for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The society, headquartered in Meadville, is one of the largest repositories for genealogical and local history in western Pennsylvania.
“After a year of largely operating online and through very limited appointments, we’re thrilled to be able to serve the public again,” said Josh Sherretts, executive director of the 140-plus-year-old organization.
Prior to COVID-19, the society was open five days a week. While Sherretts is hopeful to get to that point again, open hours are on Saturdays for now.
“You can still make an appointment for other days of the week through our website,” Sherretts said, “but we’ve had to cancel so many fundraisers and events this past year that we aren’t quite in a place to bring all of the staff back to pre-COVID hours quite yet. We’re looking forward to continuing to add more open hours as we are financially able.”
The society is the official repository for historical records in the county. Its office and research center are at 869 Diamond Park. Hours are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment.
• More information: Email archive@crawfordhistorical.org.