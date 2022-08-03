The site of a former lumber company property that has been in an increasing state of disrepair since the mid-1990s has been purchased by the Crawford County Historical Society.
Pam Higham, who chairs the society’s board of directors, said the group was excited about the acquisition of the 6.64-acre site located between Race Street and Spring Street in Meadville’s Fifth Ward.
“We see a lot of potential in the property,” she said in a phone interview Tuesday. “It could be many things.”
Josh Sherretts, the society’s executive director, said the sale took place Thursday with the society paying $1 for the property, which was owned by Race Street Lumber Co. Inc., according to county property records.
In purchasing the site, the society also assumed responsibility for nearly $32,000 in delinquent property taxes and municipal fees associated with the property.
The historical society paid $16,828.94 in delinquent stormwater fees to the city of Meadville last week, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno.
The delinquent property taxes of $15,017.56 for 2020 and 2021 were paid on Friday, according to Crawford County Treasurer Christine Krzysiak.
When Sherretts addressed Meadville City Council early last month to explore the possibility of having the stormwater fees forgiven, he said the society had raised enough money to pay the back property taxes. The additional expense of the stormwater fees, however, could prove to be a deal-breaker, he told council.
Paying both bills became possible thanks to “a lot of quick fundraising,” he said this week. Had the taxes and fees not been paid, the property was set to be included in Crawford County’s tax upset sale on Sept. 23, according to Krzysiak.
“We were very lucky after the City Council meeting and the mention in the paper,” Sherretts said, explaining that two donors had stepped forward to provide the funds. In all, 16 donors gave sums ranging from $25 to more than $10,000 to enable the society to pay the taxes and fees that came with the property.
The lumber company once located at the site was started in 1956, according to state records. Sherretts said it ceased operations in the mid-1990s. The site also was home to Meadville Rye Whiskey production from the 1860s until Prohibition in 1920 and again in the 1930s. Several of the buildings on the site date back to the distillery’s time and could be restored, he told council.
The next step to once again making the property a useful community asset, both Sherretts and Higham said, is clearing some of the overgrowth that has developed over more than 25 years of disuse. That process begins Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers interested in participating should contact the society at (814) 724-6080 or via email at archives@crawfordhistorical.org.
“Stay tuned — we are excited and I know good things are going to come out of this,” Higham said. “In a couple of years, you’re going to see something amazing.”
