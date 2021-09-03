CONNEAUT LAKE — For multiple generations before her, Jeannie Juracko's family had a history of becoming Eagle Scouts. Her great-great-uncle, great-grandfather, grandfather and his six brothers, and several of her uncles had earned the title in the Boy Scouts of America.
Now she has achieved the same honor, breaking a major gender barrier along the way.
Juracko, 15, is the first female resident of Crawford County to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. She was officially given the title on Aug. 18, and is set to receive her Eagle Scout medal on Nov. 7.
Boy Scouts began admitting girls to their ranks in 2019, officially changing the name of the program to Scouts BSA along the way.
Even with the relative recentness that girls could pursue the Eagle Scout rank, Juracko, who is a 10th-grader at Conneaut Area Senior High School, said she was surprised when she found out she'd be the first one.
"I was definitely shocked to say the least," she said. "It took me going on three years now to achieve Eagle, and you're able to achieve Eagle in about two-and-a-half years, so I was quite surprised."
Juracko got interested in scouting through a program in Pittsburgh started by members of her family. Venturing is a program under the Boy Scouts banner, but intended for older scouts.
Cassandra Schmidt, Juracko's mother and also an assistant scoutmaster for her troop, said Jeannie would attend the meetings of the Venturing Crew and fell in love with the idea of scouting.
When Scouts BSA opened its doors to female members, Jeannie and her mother formed a troop at Conneaut Lake in the same year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 ended up leading to the group dissolving as members lost interest without in-person gatherings.
The two began searching for a nearby troop, eventually settling on Troop 19, which meets in Grove City. It's an all-girls troop with 12 members.
All the while, Juracko began rapidly earning merit badges. It takes 21 to become an Eagle Scout, with Jeannie receiving badges for subjects ranging from leather working and photography to personal fitness and camping.
Juracko's favorite merit badge to earn was the Citizenship in the World badge, which involves getting educated on other counties, their governments, economies and more.
"You get to learn about all these different cultures and places from around the world," she said of the badge.
Then came the matter of the Eagle Scout project, the final hurdle to achieve her goal. From the start, Juracko knew she wanted to do something relating to the historical character of Conneaut Lake.
While she originally grew up in the Pittsburgh area, her family visited Conneaut Lake frequently, and she became interested in the history of the area.
"I grew up coming to Conneaut Lake, and every so often we would go to the historical society museum, and I always loved that," she said.
Initially Juracko wanted to do a cleanup of Barber Cemetery, which is home to the graves of soldiers from the War of 1812 and victims of a malaria outbreak in 1840.
However, while inspecting the site, she came upon another issue at the cemetery. A bridge which allows visitors to cross over a section of Barber Run had "severely decayed," Juracko said, creating a potential safety issue.
"I decided I was going to repair the bridge top and some of the picket fences to make the bridge more stable and make sure no one would fall off," she said.
Juracko shifted her focus and approached the Conneaut Lake Historical Society to have her project involve repairing the bridge and picket fences that flank it. The group agreed, and with the help of more than two dozen volunteers, a new bridge was installed.
It took three days for the project to be completed, with the hardest part being tearing up the decking of the original bridge. New pieces were measured to exact specifications and waterproofed in advance.
While delays due to the pandemic meant Juracko fell short of her goal of achieving Eagle Scout by age 14 — the same age her grandfather did — she only missed the deadline by a few weeks. Nevertheless, she and her mother are proud of her accomplishment, especially given its unprecedented nature.
Juracko is the first of her generation of her family to achieve the Eagle Scout rank, and the 13th overall member of the Juracko family to become an Eagle Scout.
She also joined the Order of the Arrow, an honor society for scouts that other members of her family have a tradition of achieving.
Juracko has no plans on stopping scouting anytime soon. She hopes to start her own Venturing Crew soon, and finds scouting to be her favorite thing.
"I do a lot of reading and writing in my free time, but most of my life revolves around scouting and a lot of the scouting ideals," she said.
