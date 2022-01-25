MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
A Crawford County nonprofit plans to improve fly fishing access in northwestern Pennsylvania thanks to a grant from a soft drink company known for its “Do the DEW” marketing campaign.
The Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF) received one of 40 $5,000 MTN DEW Outdoor Grants in support of the organization’s ongoing commitment to champion the great outdoors, according to announcements from both the foundation and PepsiCo Inc., the company that produces Mountain Dew.
“To be recognized by MTN DEW and our local community for our work and commitment to the outdoors is very special,” said Annie Maloney, FSF executive director. “We are so excited to receive a $5,000 grant to help us bring greater awareness and accessibility to this unique natural area to more people in the community during a time when it matters most.”
The grant will support foundation efforts to add public parking access along Caldwell Creek’s public fly-fishing corridor in western Warren County. The funds will also support signage to raise awareness about the fishing opportunities and 1,000 acres of surrounding forest that the foundation has protected.
A new parking area will be constructed on Dotyville Road, south of its intersection with Flat Road near the bridge that traverses Caldwell Creek, according to Maloney. The planned parking area is about 4 miles northwest of Titusville and is also the downstream endpoint of the creek’s public access fishing area.
The foundation will also use some of the funds to make some improvements to an existing parking area located along Flat Road, Maloney said. In its grant application FSF highlighted the importance of improving public awareness of and access to the recreational opportunities that Caldwell Creek provides.
“We’re proud to invest in the work of even more diverse, local organizations who are helping the great outdoors be even better for future generations,” Jill Abbott, chief marketing officer for the central division of PepsiCo Beverages North America, said in a statement. “From funding trails to hosting educational clinics for women, this year’s grant winners are making substantial strides to drive outdoor access and protection in their communities during a critical time.”
Based in Spartansburg and founded in 2004, FSF protects forested land, promotes sustainable forestry practices and has conserved over 2,250 acres of land in the region as sustainable working forests. The Caldwell Creek region is a frontier band of private industrial timberland situated between Allegheny National Forest to the east, and farmland and residential development to the west. Protecting the creek will help to ensure watershed health, recreation opportunities, and to preserve the local timber economy, according to the foundation.