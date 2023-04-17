HYDETOWN — Friday is the annual cleanup and educational event at the Crawford County Forest near Hydetown hosted by the Crawford County Planning Commission.
The Crawford County Forest, roughly straddling Greytown Road and divided between Steuben and Oil Creek townships, is home to 450 acres of lands that are mostly available for public enjoyment.
In addition to working to keep the forest clear of illegally dumped trash, volunteers in attendance will hear presentations put on by the Steffey Trail Connections and Oil Region Alliance.
“This is a great opportunity to spend some time outdoors while also learning about the exciting new recreational opportunities coming to eastern Crawford County,” said Jessica Hilburn, a member of the Crawford County Planning Commission.
Presentations at this year’s event will generally focus on the development of multi-use trails for recreation.
A significant portion of the East Branch Trail will soon run through the Crawford County Forest. The commission is interested to hear what amenities trail users and citizens want to see along that portion of the trail.
The free event is open to the public.
Anyone interested in stopping by to learn more about the commission’s efforts or to participate in the volunteer cleanup is encouraged to email Thomas Gilbertson at tgilbertson@co.crawford.pa.us or call (814) 333-7341.
Friday’s event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parking is available along the side of Rosenburg Road just south of its intersection with Greytown Road and north of its intersection with the East Branch Trail bed.
Event programming:
• 9:30 to 10 a.m. — Overview
• 10 to 11:30 — Educational presentations by Steffey Trail Connections and Oil Region Alliance
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Lunch break (bring your own)
• 12:15 to 1:45 — Cleanup event
• 2 to 3:30 — Open exploration and installation setup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.