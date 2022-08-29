The Crawford County Fair Board is looking for public feedback on the 2022 fair.
A six-question survey is available on the fair's Facebook page: Crawford County Fair Pa.
Almost 400 responses have been received so far, according to Dean Maynard, president of the Fair Board.
The survey also will be added this week to both the fair's official website: crawfordcountyfairpa.com, and to Crawford County's official website: crawfordcountypa.net.
The survey will be available through Sept. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.