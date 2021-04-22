It won’t cost anything to attend this year's Crawford County Fair.
The Crawford County Board of Commissioners and the Crawford County Fair Board have agreed to the waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee for this year.
The fair is scheduled Aug. 21 through 28, but without scheduled grandstand entertainment due to Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 regulations limiting capacity.
The fair will have its agricultural and livestock exhibits, and food vendors.
“Everybody gets in free — and we’re thrilled,” Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, told the Tribune this afternoon.
“There’s a lot of work to do, but we’re all committed to a safe and successful fair,” Eric Henry, chairman of Crawford County Board of Commissioners, said.
At its April board meeting, the fair board voted to not have contracted entertainment and amusement rides since reduced capacity wouldn’t cover those costs. The board had about $560,000 in concert cost and $130,000 amusement ride costs for 2021.
“Both entities understand the importance of the fair when it comes to the agricultural community, our 4-H programs and our local economy,” the two boards said in a joint statement to the Tribune.
To get food vendors at the 2021 fair, commissioners have agreed to pay for the food vendor fees for those businesses based in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties.
The fair had 33 food vendors based in those counties during the 2019 fair. There was no fair in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners estimate vendor fees for 2021 will cost the county less than $30,000. The figure is based on the number vendors and a price of $38 per linear foot of space.
