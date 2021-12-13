The 2021 Crawford County Fair had an estimated net lost of about $40,000.
The figure is based on a preliminary profit and loss statement for fiscal 2021 presented at Thursday night's annual Crawford County Fair Board meeting at Hayfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
The fair had a gross profit of $575,965.82 before expenses of $569,301.58, leaving a net income of $6,655.24 for the fiscal year from December 2020 through November of this year.
Kathy Klink, the board’s treasurer, said the profit and loss statement, however, doesn't reflect about $46,000 in fair premiums being paid out to winners in various entry categories. The fair has sent the checks out to the winners.
The $46,000 in premiums would leave the fair with a net loss of about $40,000 for the year, she said.
"We're glad to be near break-even (for the year)," Fair Board President Dean Maynard told the Tribune.
The nonprofit fair does have about $300,000 — $197,707.89 in checking and $109,900 in savings, Klink said.
It does take about $250,000 annually to get the fair started.
The fair earns money from gate admissions and passes as well as ticket sales for major grandstand entertainment like concerts and truck and tractor pulls. Those funds then are used to make repairs and improvements to the buildings and grounds as well as fund the start-up of the following year’s fair.
The fair received $186,000 from Crawford County to make up for revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, county commissioners and the fair board waived the fair’s $5 daily admission fee this year because there were no concerts or amusement rides due to the pandemic. The county also paid the food vendor fees for those businesses based in Crawford, Erie, Warren, Venango and Mercer counties to attract them to the fair.
In an effort to cut costs, the board is working to renegotiate the remaining three years on its amusement ride contract with Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment. It has three years remaining on the contract at a cost of $130,000 each year. The fair’s contract with Powers & Thomas was suspended both in 2020 and this year by mutual agreement because of the pandemic.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.