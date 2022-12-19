The Crawford County Fair posted a loss of just over $51,500 for 2022, but should about break even following state reimbursement.
The profit-loss statement shows income of $784,286.20 with expenses of $835,793.01 for a loss of $51,506.01.
The statement covers Dec. 1, 2021, through Nov. 30 of this year. The fair’s fiscal year runs each Dec. 1 through Nov. 30 of the following year.
“We’ll get premium reimbursement from the state (Department of Agriculture) plus we’re due money from the Pennsylvania Harness Racing Association (for hosting races),” said Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair Board. “That will just about cover the amount.”
Fairs in Pennsylvania receive more than 50 percent reimbursement from the Department of Agriculture for premiums they paid to winners in various exhibits.
Since the Crawford County Fair hosts harness racing, it receives reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Harness Racing Association for all prize money paid out plus receives a percentage of what is paid as profit for hosting the races, Maynard said.
However, the fair still is looking to get on firmer financial footing.
“If your look at our expenses and losses from 2014 to 2019, we lost about a half-million dollars (in total),” Maynard said. “The fact is, in the times we’re working in, that we can break even, we’re pretty happy.”
Years of overspending couple with fair losses cut into its financial cushion.
The volunteer board had to take major financial corrective actions.
“We cut three contracts and saved about $200,000,” Maynard said for the 2022 edition. “We cut $150,000 from rides, $35,000 security and $20,000 from electric by putting them out to bid.
“Had we not done that, this would have been the last fair,” he added. “Had we not done that, there’d been no carryover (of funds).
It takes about $200,000 to $250,000 annually to finance the start of the fair — which is about what the fair has in its savings.
The fair also needs funds to make repairs and improvements to the buildings and grounds.
“This year, we fixed drainage, and electrical sockets and outlets — things people don’t see,” he said.
“We’re trying to be sustainable. We are not set up as a nonprofit. Every other county fair (in Pennsylvania) is nonprofit.”
The fair can and does get some help from the Pennsylvania State Fair Association by applying for and receiving some grants — usually around $10,000 to $15,000 a year.
But, since the fair isn’t a registered nonprofit entity, it can’t sponsor things like a bingo game or raffle as its own fundraisers.
“We can accept donations, but we just don’t get any,” Maynard said.
Going forward, the board may try to work toward becoming a 501c3 registered nonprofit with the Internal Revenue Service, but that will take a rewriting of its articles of incorporation — which would be an expense in both time an money.
Smaller fairs in the area are nonprofits and are supported by their respective communities, Maynard said.
The Crawford County Fair Board believes the community fairs need the support of their respective communities.
“We don’t want to interfere with those fairs,” he said. “But, people think the county supports us (financially) — it doesn’t. We don’t have the county backing us (financially).”
The Crawford County Fair has to do a better job in showing the value of the county fair, according to Maynard.
“There is an $8 (entrance) fee, but there’s a lot to see — a free circus, free pig racing, all the entries,” he said. “There’s a lot of free stuff you can see. You don’t have to pay for parking.
“We have to bring back the value. We have to charge enough money to keep going without turning people away. There’s a fine line there.
“I think we’ve recovered, but we can’t sustain our losses without help,” he said. “It’s going to catch up to us. It takes a community and we’ve got to rebuild that community-wide support.”
