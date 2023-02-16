Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 54F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.