Weather cancels drag racing event
Rain and track conditions caused the cancellation of Wednesday night’s KOI (Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana) drag racing event at the Crawford County Fair.
Those who purchased advanced tickets for the show may get a refund through Etix, the fair’s official ticket vendor, or at the fair office on the fairgrounds.
The fair had a contract with KOI for $3,800 with a $1,800 deposit made with the balance to be paid Wednesday. However, with the cancellation, KOI agreed to have the fair’s deposit go toward a show during the 2024 fair, according to Dean Maynard, president of the fair board.
Report reveals Tuesday revenue
An interim financial report of the Crawford County Fair showed gate receipts totaling $20,333 on Tuesday, Cheryl Hamilton, the fair board’s treasurer, said at Wednesday’s board meeting.
For Monday and Tuesday, the fair had gate receipts totaling $70,221, an amount almost double when compared to total receipts of $36,000 for the Monday and Tuesday of the 2022 fair, she said.
Regarding featured grandstand entertainment, the fair has lost money on its first two shows this year, according to Hamilton.
The Black Cat Hell Drivers show on Sunday night cost the fair $12,600, but only earned $2,689 in ticket sales, Hamilton said. It was a loss of $9,911.
The Bullride Mania Rodeo show on Tuesday night cost $13,500, but earned just $9,649 in ticket sales, she said. It was a loss of $3,851.
