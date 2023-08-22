Fair’s vet sends home four animals
The Crawford County Fair Board reports that its veterinarian has sent four animals home.
The four goats were not considered “ready for the fair,” board President Dean Maynard said at Monday’s board meeting.
Fair Board reminds of pets policy
The Crawford County Fair Board is reminding the public that no pets are permitted on the fairgrounds unless they are service or therapy animals and are registered with the fair office.
Two dogs were found on the midway Sunday, with one sent home and the other registered as a therapy dog.
Exhibitors and vendors are permitted pets, but they must be registered with the fair office and are restricted to the camping area.
Fair releases revenue total
The Crawford County Fair had revenue of $33,366.00 in admission from exhibitor, vendor and public passes from Aug. 15 through Sunday, according to the fair board.
The board did not have a report of previous year’s sales available to The Meadville Tribune.
Gate admission of $8 per person began Monday.
