The grandstand entertainment schedule for the 2023 Crawford County Fair is beginning to take shape.
The fair is slated for Aug. 20 through 26 at the county fairgrounds east of Meadville in West Mead Township.
Only one grandstand entertainment contract has been signed so far, but negotiations for others are ongoing, according to Dean Maynard, Crawford County Fair Board president.
The only contract signed is with KOI Drag Racing of Owenton, Kentucky, for $3,800 for a drag racing show Aug. 23, the Wednesday of fair week, Maynard said.
The board currently is in negotiations with Full Pull Productions of Jamestown for two nights of truck/tractor pulls, Maynard said. Those pulls tentatively are scheduled for Aug. 24 and 25, the Thursday and Friday, respectively, of fair week.
The board also is in negotiations with Derbydog Productions Inc. of Madison, Ohio, for two demolition derby shows on Aug. 26, the Saturday of the fair.
While only an afternoon demolition derby show was held at this year’s fair, the board is looking to have both an afternoon and evening performance in 2023.
“The grandstand was just too crowded for one show,” Maynard said with a laugh.
The fair also is looking at the possibility of music concerts the nights of Aug. 20 and 21, the Sunday and Monday of the fair. However, negotiations for concerts are only in the preliminary stage, he said.
