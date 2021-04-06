WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Crawford County Fair Board has moved its April meeting from this week to April 15 at 6 p.m. in Home Show Building No. 1 at the fairgrounds.
The 2021 fair is scheduled Aug. 21 through 28 at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.
Paul Victor Sanzari, 71, of Fountain Inn, husband of Joyce Sanzari for 50 years, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 while at home with his family. Mr. Sanzari was born in Meadville, PA to the late Victor Philip Sanzari and Evelyn Gehres Sanzari. He was the Vice President of NewCo Electric …
Thomas A. Durfee, 82 of Girard, went to be with his Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021 peacefully at his residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St., Girard, PA 16417.