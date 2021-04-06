WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Crawford County Fair Board has moved its April meeting from this week to April 15 at 6 p.m. in Home Show Building No. 1 at the fairgrounds.

The 2021 fair is scheduled Aug. 21 through 28 at the fairgrounds in West Mead Township.

