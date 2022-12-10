There will be only one daily general admission fee for the 2023 Crawford County Fair.
At its annual meeting Thursday night, the Crawford County Fair Board voted 8-0 to set the 2023 daily admission fee at $8 per person from 10 a.m. to closing each night the Monday through Saturday of fair week.
For the 2023 fair, daily admission for children age 6 and under will be free, and there will be free admission for 4-H and FFA members and their leaders. There also will continue to be pass options for the public, exhibitors and vendors for 2023 fair.
The 2023 Crawford County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 20 through 26, 2023. The first day of the 2023 fair, Aug. 20, 2023, is a Sunday with free gate admission as it’s a setup day for the fair.
This year’s fair had a staggered daily gate admission fee — ranging from free admission to $8 a person, depending on the time of day a person entered.
The staggered fee was an effort by the fair board to draw in the public while still offsetting some of the fair’s costs in the post-pandemic era.
However, the fair has to generate more income, said Dean Maynard, president of the fair board.
“It was $8 for a few years and we saw a significant increase in revenues,” Maynard said. “We need that (money) back to keep the fair going.”
From 2014 through 2018, the fair had an $8 daily admission fee and a separate pricing structure for amusement ride passes.
The $8 daily admission won’t include amusement rides, which will be a separate fee, or those grandstand events that have their own ticket fee, Maynard said.
The fair currently is in negotiations with Main Event Amusements of Solvay, N.Y., to return as the amusement ride operator for the 2023 fair, Maynard said.
“We’re looking at two-year contract,” Maynard said of negotiations. “The ride fee will be separate, but won’t be set until we have a contract.”
For the 2022 fair, Main Event had a one-year contract at a cost of $80,000 with all-day ride passes costing $15 or $20, depending on the day.
The Crawford County Fair Board set the following prices for the 2023 fair:
• $8 gate admission per person from 10 a.m. to close Monday through Saturday.
• Admission for children age 6 and under is free, and free admission for 4-H and FFA members and leaders.
• Weekly fair passes for the public are $30 each. The fair board may look at an advance public weekly gate pass sale in June or July 2023, Maynard said.
• Exhibitor weekly passes for exhibitors only are $25 each.
• Vendor weekly passes are $25 with a limit of two per vendor and $30 for each additional vendor pass.
• Fair volunteer weekly passes are free, but issued by department heads. For the 2022 fair, approximately 700 fair volunteer passes were issued and the fair looking for a volunteer pass sponsor for this year, Maynard said.
