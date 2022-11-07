The Crawford County Fair Board is accepting letters of interest and resumes until Nov. 30 for a seat from the board's central region.
The central region covers the townships of Wayne, Fairfield, East Fairfield, West Mead, East Mead, Woodcock, Cambridge, Venango, Cussewago, Hayfield, Union, Vernon, Greenwood, and any borough geographically located therein.
The board is seeking applications from those interested for a five-year term, with the term to begin in January 2023.
The nine-member volunteer board is divided into three regions — west, central and east — with two representatives from each region plus three at-large members.
Interested candidates are to submit a resume and a letter of interest by Nov. 30. Letters may be mailed to Crawford County Fair Board, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, PA 16335. Attn: Dean Maynard, or sent by email to ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.
