The Crawford County Fair Board is accepting letters of interest and resumes for a seat on the nine-member volunteer board.
The board is seeking applications from anywhere in the county for an at-large seat with a five-year term, with the term to begin in January 2023.
The board is divided into three regions — west, central and east — with two representatives from each region plus three at-large members.
The at-large seat in question currently is held by Ryan Smith of the Meadville area and its term expires at the end of December.
Under the board's bylaws, board members also must apply for reappoint if seeking another term.
Interested candidates are to submit a resume and a letter of interest by Nov. 30.
Letters may be mailed to Crawford County Fair Board, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, PA 16335. Attn: Dean Maynard, or sent by email to ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.
