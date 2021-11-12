WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board discussed a gate fee structure at Thursday night’s board meeting that may include some free admission times at the fair.
While no final decision has been made, the board is looking to re-implement an admission gate fee for the 2022 Crawford County Fair, which is set for Aug. 22 through 27, 2022.
The 2021 fair had no admission fee. Crawford County commissioners and the Fair Board agreed to waive the fair’s $5 daily admission fee for this year because there were no concerts or amusement rides due to the pandemic.
A staggered admission price structure that could be based on both the day and time of day is under consideration.
The potential pricing plan would have free admission from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, and Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. While not part of the official fair dates for 2022, those two days are entry of exhibits with some grandstand entertainment tentatively planned for Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.
For Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, through Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, the fair then would have free admission from 8 a.m. to noon; a $5 admission fee from noon to 4 p.m.; and a $7 admission fee from 4 to 9:30 p.m. each of those days.
Daily admission for children age 5 and under would be free and for 4-H and FFA members and leaders.
Weekly passes for the public would be $30 each while fair exhibitor and vendor passes would be $25 each.
Last month, the board voted to scale back the 2022 fair from eight days of Saturday-to-Saturday to six days with a Monday-through-Saturday fair run as a way to control expenses.
Fair Board President Dean Maynard said a gate fee of some type needs to be charged to help offset the cost of free entertainment.
“We’re talking about a gate admission that’s fair,” Maynard said. “We have $47,000 in free acts (for the 2022 fair). They’re free acts to the public, but we’re going to have pay $47,000 to have the racing pigs, the Zerbini circus and the axe women here for two or three shows a day.”
Board member Kathy Klink, who serves as the fair’s treasurer, said “We have to make some money somewhere.”
The fair had an $8 admission fee for 2014 through 2018, but then lowered back to $5 in 2019. There was no fair in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“I think this is a happy medium,” Adam Raney, another board member, said of the possible pricing structure. “If you go right back to $8 (the fair’s previous daily admission rate in 2018) — that’s a tough deal.”
The Fair Board is expected to continue to review a pricing structure in committee with a vote by the board at its December meeting.
