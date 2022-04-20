The Crawford County Fair Board hopes to fill a vacant seat in May as it continues to make preparations for the fair this August.
Three applications had been submitted by the April 10 deadline to fill the vacancy, according to Dean Maynard, the board’s president.
Separate interviews with all three candidates are being scheduled by the board’s nominating committee.
“We hope to have a name (for submission) by early May,” Maynard said Tuesday.
The vacancy was created in March when H. LeRoy Stearns submitted his resignation to the Fair Board and the Crawford County Board of Commissioners. The Fair Board makes a nomination to county commissioners who make formal appointments to the board.
The board also moved forward with some contracts for this year’s fair.
The Fair Board has approved an electrical contract with A&MP Electric of Guys Mills at rate of $48 per hour for work pre-fair and $58 per hour during fair week, Maynard said. It was the only quote received, but is about 16 percent lower than previous rates by other contractors.
The board also has OK’d a security contract for the fair with Valentis. The contract calls for 1,470 manhours of coverage for 11 days — both before and during the fair — at a cost of $52,920. It was the lowest of two quotes received. Maynard said security services cost the fair more than $60,000 in 2021.
Both of the contracts are subject to approval by county commissioners as well.
However, one area of concern for the fair is the current avian influenza quarantine order by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Maynard said.
The order, issued last week, is a temporary quarantine order banning the exhibition of poultry and eggs at county and local fairs in Pennsylvania. It took effect Saturday and will last for at least 60 days — which would be mid June — or until the department rescinds the order.
“Poultry is a big exhibit and attraction for us — we had 1,100 birds (at the fair) last year,” Maynard said.
Maynard said the concern is the state extends the quarantine order and impact the fair which is slated for Aug. 21-27.