The Crawford County Fair Board is accepting letters of interest and resumes for two seats on its nine-member board.
One seat currently is vacant from the eastern section of the county while the other is for a five-year term from the western section of the county, with the term to begin in January 2022.
The nine-member board is divided into three regions — west, central and east — with three representatives from each region.
The board is seeking to fill a vacancy created last week by the resignation of Bill Good from the Titusville area. The balance of the unexpired term runs through 2024.
The person chosen must reside in the eastern district covering the townships of Sparta, Rome, Oil Creek, Troy, Steuben, Athens, Bloomfield, Rockdale, Richmond and Randolph and the boroughs and city (Titusville) within that area.
The other seat is for a five-year seat board position from the western section of the county including the townships of East Fallowfield, West Fallowfield, Sadsbury, Summit, Summerhill, Spring, Beaver, Conneaut, Pine, North Shenango, South Shenango, West Shenango, South Shenango and the boroughs within that area.
The seat currently is held by Adam Raney of the Adamsville area, whose five-year term expires at the end of December.
Under the board's bylaws, members also must apply for reappoint if seeking another term.
Interested candidates are to submit a resume and a letter of interest that includes the name and contact information of two references. Letters must be received or postmarked by Friday. Letters may be mailed to Crawford County Fair Board, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa. 16335. Attn: Dean Maynard, or sent by email to ccfair@co.crawford.pa.us.
