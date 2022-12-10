HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Fair Board is keeping the same five members as its officers for 2023 but is shuffling two positions.
The board re-elected Dean Maynard as president; Bill Agnew as first vice president and Adam Raney as second vice president. It also elected Cheryl Hamilton as treasurer for and Kathy Klink as executive board secretary. Hamilton had served as executive board secretary for 2022 while Klink was treasurer for 2022.
The elections came at the board’s annual meeting Thursday night at Hayfield Township Volunteer Fire Department’s firehall.
The board also voted to nominate Jill Haemer of Saegertown to fill a seat from the board’s central region. Haemer has been a 4-H leader. She was one of three applicants to fill the vacancy created when Ryan Smith resigned from the board, effective Nov. 1. Smith’s term is due to expire Dec. 31.
The central region covers the townships of Wayne, Fairfield, East Fairfield, West Mead, East Mead, Woodcock, Cambridge, Venango, Cussewago, Hayfield, Union, Vernon, and Greenwood, and any borough geographically located therein.
The nine-member volunteer board is divided into three regions — west, central and east — with two representatives from each region plus three at-large members.
Haemer’s nomination for a five-year term to begin in January 2023 now will be presented to the Crawford County Board of Commissioners this month. County commissioners appoint members to the fair board. Commissioners are expected to act on the nomination later this month.
