HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The cost of gate admission to the 2022 Crawford County Fair will range from free to $8 — depending on the time of day and the day itself.
The Fair Board approved the staggered admission price structure at its annual meeting Thursday night at the Hayfield Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Admission to the fair is free Sunday, Aug. 21 — which is a setup and exhibit entry day for the fair, as well as the day of Darci Lynne's performance at 7:30 p.m.
While Sunday is not an official day of the fair, board President Dean Maynard said the board is opting for a free gate admission to make it a family-friendly day.
For Monday, Aug. 22, through Friday, Aug. 26, the fair will have free admission from 8 a.m. to noon; a $5 admission fee from noon to 4 p.m.; and an $8 admission fee from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
For Saturday, Aug. 27, the final day of the fair, admission is free until 10 a.m.; and then an $8 admission fee from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Daily admission for children 5 and under will be free, but both 4-H and FFA members and leaders will be charged $5 for a weekly wristband. Both 4-H and FFA members previously had free admission for a number of years.
"We had discussions with (4-H and FFA) leadership and they understand," Maynard said of charging for 4-H and FFA member passes due to rising costs. "Nothing is free — our expenses are astronomical."
Weekly fair passes for the public are $30 each while fair exhibitor and vendor passes are $25 each and a fair volunteer pass is $10. The board said the exhibitor, vendor and volunteer passes will be monitored and enforced.
The board voted 7-1 in favor of the admission and pass structure with Ryan Smith the lone vote against it. H. LeRoy Stearns, the ninth board member, was absent from Thursday's meeting.
Smith told the Tribune the only reason he voted against the fee structure was he wanted the $10 fair volunteer pass fee refunded to the volunteer provided the person volunteered a certain portion of time during the fair. Smith said the fair has more than 450 volunteers who help in various departments and capacities.
The $5 admission fee for the 2021 fair was waived by the Crawford County commissioners and the Fair Board due to the fair not having concerts or amusement rides because of the pandemic. The fair had an $8 admission fee for 2014 through 2018, but then lowered to $5 in 2019. There was no fair in 2020 due to the pandemic.
