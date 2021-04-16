WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — There will be a Crawford County Fair in August, but without amusement rides or scheduled grandstand entertainment due to Pennsylvania's COVID-19 regulations.
Crawford County Fair Board members voted 7-2 Thursday night to move forward with the fair for Aug. 21 through 28, but at a reduced scope. The fair's committees will begin planning around various exhibitors' events and vendors on the grounds.
Under new state guidelines that went into effect April 4, the maximum occupancy limit is 25 percent capacity for indoor events and 50 percent for outdoor events which fairs would be required to follow. Also, mask requirements still are in effect in public places like fairs and social distancing of at least 6 feet has to be maintained.
The Crawford County Fair is billed as Pennsylvania’s largest agricultural fair. It normally attracts tens of thousands during its eight-day run with livestock and agricultural exhibits, food, concerts and other entertainment. The 2020 fair was to be its 75th anniversary, but the pandemic forced a cancellation of the traditional event.
At 50 percent capacity, the fair's concerts would only be able to have 5,000 people maximum, but the board estimated a more realistic maximum capacity actually would be about 30 percent based on the 6-foot social-distancing requirements between concert seats both in the grandstand and racetrack areas.
The fair has been in discussions with its booking agent for concerts and other entertainment, Variety Attractions of Zanesville, Ohio, and its ride operator, Powers & Thomas Midway Entertainment of Wilmington, North Carolina, in an attempt to work out an operating plan for 2021.
The various grandstand entertainment acts have indicated a willingness to go on hold again for 2021 and return for the 2022 fair, Dean Maynard, the board's president, said Thursday night.
In 2020, the fair had scheduled grandstand concerts with singer-ventriloquist Darci Lynne; country stars Brad Paisley and Jordan Davis; and Christian musicians Zach Williams, Tauren Wells and We Are Messengers. With the pandemic canceling the 2020 fair, the Fair Board was released from contracts. The entertainers all had agreed to return for this year's fair.
Based on Pennsylvania's capacity restrictions, board members made the 7-2 vote to have a reduced 2021 fair without the contracted entertainment and amusement rides since reduced capacity wouldn't cover costs. The board has about $560,000 in concert costs plus another $130,000 in its ride contract for 2021.
Other contracted events scheduled for the 2021 fair that won't take place include the annual demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, Madmar Entertainment's wrestling show and the Zerbini Family Circus.
Fair board members Brenda Schmidt, H. LeRoy Stearns, Adam Raney, Jeff Dahl, Bill Good, Ryan Smith and Maynard voted for the reduced fair while members Kathy Klink and Bill Agnew voted against it.
"It's the hand we were dealt. I don't like it," Smith said. "I feel we should have a full fair, but there's nothing we can do. It's out of our hands."
Klink said she couldn't support the motion for a reduce fair because she felt the state's capacity limits may increase later this year.
Crawford County Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Eric Henry, who attended the meeting, said the county would be able to offer COVID-19 supplies like masks as well as hand sanitizer for use during the fair.
Weiderspahn said commissioners also have offered to pay the fee for one spot for each vendor from Crawford and adjacent Pennsylvania counties as a way to help the fair attract food vendors from the region.
Weiderspahn said the county could pay for those vendor spaces through its Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. In 2020, the county was awarded a $7.6 million grant from Pennsylvania through the federal CARES Act.
