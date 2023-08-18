It seems like all roads in Crawford County lead to the fairgrounds each August, according to Dean Maynard, president of the Crawford County Fair.
“That’s where and when people catch up with old friends they may not have seen in a year,” he said.
The Crawford County Fair is billed as the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi River. The Fair Board officially recognizes the fair as running Sunday and through Aug. 26 at the county fairgrounds in West Mead Township, just east of Meadville. However, competitive exhibits begin checking in today and on Saturday there is harness racing and the baked goods auction, among other events scheduled.
The fair is filled with hundreds of agricultural exhibits with a variety of livestock, crops, family living projects and crafts on display. In addition, there are agricultural-related shows, demonstrations and programs during the week.
Plus there are all kinds of entertainment options with many of them free — like harness racing and music shows.
Evenings have entertainment in the grandstand each night plus the fair’s midways have food and games and amusement rides.
It’s the hustle and bustle of the fair that attracts people from around the county and beyond, according to Maynard.
And the attraction isn’t just for the public, he added.
“The county fair also serves as a crossroads for volunteers that have been working hard for the past year to bring another week of excitement to you,” he said. The (fair) board members along the (county) commissioners and these many volunteers look forward seeing you at the fair. There are some great, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for everyone.”
The Crawford County Fair featured grandstand entertainment at 7 p.m. each day. Featured grandstand entertainment does have a separate fee. The schedule is:
• Aug. 20 — Black Cat Hell Drivers stunt show
• Aug. 21 — Free concert by Chris Higbee
• Aug. 22 — Bullride Mania Rodeo
• Aug. 23 — KOI (Kentucky Ohio Indiana) drag racing
• Aug. 24 — Full Pull Productions truck/tractor pull
• Aug. 25 — Full Pull Productions truck/tractor pull
• Aug. 26 — Demolition derby (2 and 7 p.m.) by Derbydog Productions
Main Event Amusements of Solvay, New York, has amusement rides from Aug. 20-26.
Free entertainment on the grounds includes Agripuppets of Sarasota, Florida, with free agricultural-themed puppet shows Aug. 20-26; and Rock N Circus of Sarasota, with free rock ‘n roll-themed stunt shows Aug. 22-26.
The Crawford County Fair Board set the following prices for the fair:
• $8 gate admission per person from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
• Admission for children age 6 and under is free, and free admission for 4-H and FFA members and leaders.
• Weekly fair passes for the public are $30 each.
• Exhibitor weekly passes for exhibitors only are $25 each.
• Vendor weekly passes are $25 with a limit of two per vendor and $30 for each additional vendor pass.
