Sequioa Whitmer and Jill Haemer may be the newest Crawford County Fair Board members, but they are no strangers to the fair or to livestock exhibitions.
Both women joined the nine-member volunteer board this year following their respective appointments by the Crawford County Board of Commissioners.
In December 2022, the Crawford County Fair Board presented Haemer’s nomination for a five-year term to county commissioners, who appoint members to the fair board. Commissioners approved Haemer’s appointment to a term from January this year through December 2027.
Then in March of this year, the fair board nominated Whitmer to fill a vacancy created when Adam Raney, a west region member, resigned in February. Whitmer was appointed by commissioners in March to fill the balance of the term, which expires at the end of December 2026.
Whitmer was both a 4-H and FFA member as a child, participating in 4-H until she aged out at 18 and in FFA until she aged out at 21.
“I started when I was little,” she said. “Myself, my two brothers and family raised market hogs.”
“I’m pleased to be on the board,” she added. “I had applied a few years back. It’s always been a part of my life — community service. The board is a wonderful group of individuals, I’ve got a lot to learn.”
Whitmer said she is looking forward to helping out — especially children in 4-H and FFA.
“My parents and a lot of special people like Dennis Agnew [a 4-H leader] and Ellen Aurand [an FFA instructor in Conneaut School District] helped guide and shape me along the way.”
Like Whitmer, Haemer was in both the 4-H and the FFA programs.
A third-generation farmer, she grew up in the Linesville and Conneautville areas raising beef cattle. These days she and her husband, Derek, have HD Acres where they and their children raise show pigs.
“It teaches responsibility,” Haemer said of raising animals as a child through the two programs. “I’ve always wanted to be involved with the fair and I enjoyed my time through 4-H. It’s a good way of giving back.
“Now, I’m going to experience and see it through a different perspective by helping out through the fair board,” she added.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.