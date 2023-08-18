Information about the Crawford County Fair now can be found at the ready through a new free smartphone application.
The app is supported by Grandstand Event. It offers admission prices, schedules of events, an interactive map and more, according to Dean Maynard, the fair’s president.
“The app is another way to communicate our schedule and announcements with fair attendees and others interested in fair events,” he said. “It is quick, it is at your fingertips, and easy to access and share.
The app saves paper and can be easily updated and sent to others by the push of a button, according to Maynard.
Downloading it is easy by following a few simple steps:
• Search “Grandstand” in the App Store and add it to the smartphone.
• Next, choose whether to allow the app to use the phone’s location.
• Then, search for “Crawford County Fair” and find the fair’s image.
• Click on the image, then click “Load App.”
• Next, choose whether to enable notifications, which is optional. Enabling notifications provides updates on the fair through the app.
Once loaded onto a phone, the app may be used to purchase admission tickets, pay for camping fees, and buy event tickets in advance.
“It is yet another part of our attempts to work smarter, not harder,” Maynard said of the online tool.
