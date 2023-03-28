Less than 1,000 customers in Crawford County remain without electric service as of noon. However, about half of them are concentrated in three townships in the southwestern part of the county — North Shenango, South Shenango and West Shenango.
A combined total of 937 Penelec and PennPower customers in the county were still without power according to FirstEnergy Corp.’s outage website. FirstEnergy is the parent company of both firms.
South Shenango had 244 customers still out, West Shenango 233 customers and North Shenango just 57 customers.
Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which also provides electricity in the county, only was reporting one customer without power.
FirstEnergy anticipates having power fully restored by 11 p.m. tonight.
Two area roads still were being reported closed, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.
The closed roads are:
• Route 322 in West Shenango Township between Bush Road and Turnersville Road due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road;
• Magee Road, Five Corners Road, Mageetown Road and Freemont Street between Route 408/Main Street in Townville Borough to Lincoln Avenue in the borough due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road.
Anyone needing assistance due to the power outage or any other needs can call 2-1-1, who connects individuals and families to health and human services in northwest Pennsylvania.
Extended power outages may have resulted in many patients on home oxygen to run low or run out of oxygen.
Those in need of supplemental oxygen should contact their home oxygen service provider, according to the Department of Public Safety. City of Meadville residents also may contact Evan Kardosh, EMS coordinator, at (814) 720-4401.
