The official tabulation of all Crawford County votes in the Nov. 8 primary has been completed, but results aren’t final until next week when the Crawford County Board of Elections votes to certify the results.
Tabulators signed off on results Wednesday and they went on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online.
Crawford County has posted a link to a full listing of election results on the front page of the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
The results are on display for the next five days as required by state law. Any challenges to the results must be filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas by Monday. The election board will reconvene at 1 p.m. Monday at the Commissioners Office to certify the results.
The number in the races below reflect the addition of any hand-counted or provisional ballots.
In the race for U.S. Senator, the results were Mehmet Oz 20,920; John Fetterman 11,081; Erik Gerhardt 575; Daniel Wassmer 198 and Richard L. Weiss 187.
In the race for Pennsylvania governor and lieutenant governor, the results were Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis Delrosso 19,541; Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis 12,609; Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster 338; Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz 175; Christina DiGuilo and Michael Badges Canning 166.
In the race for 16th Congressional District representative, the results were Mike Kelly 22,446 and Dan Pastore 10,538.
In the race for Pennsylvania 50th Senatorial District, the results were Michele Brooks 24,287 and Rianna Czech 8,026.
In the race for Pennsylvania 6th Legislative District, the results were Brad Roae 15,274 and Nerissa Galt 6,877.
In the race for Pennsylvania 64th Legislative District, the result was R. Lee James 3,196.
In the race for Pennsylvania 65th Legislative District, the result was Kathy Rapp 5,839.
