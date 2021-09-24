This Saturday, Pennsylvania will crown its latest dairy princess. Karissa Petruso of Conneaut Lake is hoping to be the one to wear the crown.
Named the Crawford County Dairy Princess in May, Petruso is moving up to the state-level competition, which spans the course of three days running from today until Saturday.
Taking place in Altoona, the pageant will pit 24 princesses from across Pennsylvania against each other. One will be named the state princess, while two others will be selected as alternatives.
For 16-year-old Petruso, who has been involved in the dairy princess program for eight years, it is a chance to bring recognition to the county she calls home.
"It'll be big," she said when asked what it would be like if she won, "especially since from around here, I think we've had only one state princess in our county."
Petruso has grown up next to her family's dairy farm her entire life. She has memories of helping her uncle milk cows from when she was younger, and now even owns a few cows herself.
However, the pageant will see her skills at promoting the dairy industry put to the test. Over the three days of the competition, she'll have to present a scrapbook, perform a radio spot, put up a display poster, be interviewed and give both a speech and act out a skit.
Petruso is no stranger to dairy princess pageants. She's previously been a dairy miss and dairy maid, titles available to younger girls within the program.
While Petruso is eager at the chance to wear the crown, she said it's not the main motivator of taking part in the pageant.
"When you're younger, you don't get a crown until you're an actual princess," she said. "So I've been doing it for eight years without a crown."
Rather, as her mother Krista put it, it's about promoting the industry itself and bringing attention to dairy farms across the state.
Having reigned as the county princess since just before the summer, Karissa has criss-crossed the state doing promotion events, visiting libraries, schools and nursing homes.
"Crawford County is a large area, and no matter where we go, I know this sounds silly, they've treated us like royalty," Krista said.
Karissa said she's become well-known to many people in Crawford County, to the point she's been recognized even without her crown or sash on.
Anyone looking to watch the pageant will be able to do so at 3 p.m. on Saturday. It will be streamed live on the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess and Promotion Services Facebook page, as well as on their website, padairy.org.
As for how she thinks she'll do, Karissa is of mixed feelings.
"I wouldn't say confident," she said with a laugh. "I do think I'm a little nervous, but I do think I'm well prepared."
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.