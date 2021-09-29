The results of the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant are in, and while Crawford County Dairy Princess Karissa Petruso did not end up taking the state crown, she wasn't that far off.
Petruso was in the top seven finalists in the pageant competition, alongside the princesses from Somerset, Lebanon, Fulton, Berks, Huntingdon and Centre counties. The winner was Mikayla Davis of Berks County, with Kelly Bliss of Huntingdon County and Crystal Bomgardner of Lebanon County claiming the two alternate princess positions.
A total of 24 girls competed in the pageant from across Pennsylvania. The pageant was held over the past weekend, with the announcement of the winners taking place Saturday.
For the Conneaut Lake native, finishing in the top seven was an unexpected accomplishment.
"I was surprised when I got top seven because there was a lot of competition," Petruso said.
She received recognition for her skit "Breaking Moo's," earning her an honorable mention for the skit and a presentation before the audience.
Girls can compete in the dairy princess pageant from the ages of 16 through 24, though they are required to take a break if they win. Krista Petruso, Karissa's mother, said many of the girls competing this year were doing so for the second time and were more experienced.
"We were so excited," Krista said about how her daughter did. "They started announcing names and I started to cry a bit, I was so excited when she got top seven."
Karissa admitted it was nerve-racking competing on a state-level stage, but said she felt proud to be up there.
Whether she'll compete again in a future year, Karissa offered up only a "maybe."
Karissa will continue her reign as Crawford County's Dairy Princess through May. Any organizations interested in having her speak at an event, or performing her award-winning skit, can make arrangements by calling (814) 439-0369.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.