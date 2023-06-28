WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — When the Brantner family was naming the latest addition to their herd of homebred Holsteins five years ago, they had high hopes for the calf. The name should reflect that, they thought, but there was some trepidation about maybe going too far with the name.
“I was nervous when we named her when she was 2 months old — I was nervous about coming up with that name,” Mark Brantner, CEO of the family’s Show-Mar Holsteins dairy farm, recalled recently. “I don’t like to be arrogant.”
It’s not bragging if you can back it up, however, and the young cow given the boastful name has been backing it up in a big way recently.
“Luckily, the name kind of fits,” Brantner said. “I’m kind of glad we did name her that now.”
The name, like the cow itself, is an attention getter: Show-Mar Crush Everyone.
Competition from around the country has watched her live up to her name.
Show-Mar Crush Everyone was honored with the 2022 Star of the Breed award at the National Holstein Convention that concluded Tuesday in Lexington, Kentucky. The award from Holstein Association USA recognizes a Registered Holstein “with outstanding production and exceptional type,” the organization said in a statement announcing the winner.
“This year’s recipient, Show-Mar Crush Everyone, has eye-catching dairy character, an incredible udder, and impressive milk production,” the announcement stated. “To top it off, her owners say she has the style and personality to match.”
Brantner compared Crush Everyone to a fair queen. As with people, he said, so with cows: There are pretty ones and ugly ones, and “Crush” is one of the prettiest, but being “fancy looking” is by no means her only attribute.
“She’s a very nice cow, gentle, easygoing,” Brantner said. “Plus she works. She puts money in the bank.”
Crush produces high quality milk, Branter explained, “and a lot of it.”
Although Crush has the makings of a pageant queen, the Star of the Breed award is no mere beauty contest, according to Brantner’s son Wesley, who is the registered owner and breeder of the champion. Mark said he has made a practice of registering all of his cows in his four children’s names over the years.
“Winning the award means a lot because it shows you are on the right track to better cows,” Wesley said. “I appreciate that the Star of the Breed award looks at both the way she is classified and the way she’s milking.”
The stats back him up.
In May, Crush Everyone’s lifetime production record stood at nearly 109,000 pounds of milk with fat making up 3.8 percent of the total and protein making up 3.1 percent, according to Holstein Association USA.
Her most recent official Holstein classification score was 92, though the family hopes to see that go up to 93 soon, which would ring her close to the farm’s best-ever evaluation of 95 (the highest classification recorded by any Holstein is 97, according to Mark).
The cow’s combination of genetics and personality contributed to her success in what Mark called the “cutthroat” world of the show ring as well.
Wesley agreed.
“Crush Everyone has an incredible udder, with a high, wide rear udder, a good tight seam, and it attaches really well,” he told the Holstein Association after the award was announced. “She’s got a lot of style and is really dairy with a nice pretty head, wide pins, and good feet and legs.”
While the family was aware of Crush’s potential, they had no idea she was in the running for Star of the Breed until they received a call from the Holstein Association in March, mom Jelena Brantner recalled. The cow became eligible for the award due to its official classification score and by finishing in the top five at a national-level show last year. Once a cow is eligible, however, there’s no formal entrance or nomination, according to Mark. Instead, Holstein Association representatives scout the field and select the eventual winner.
The recognition caps an eventful year for the family, which purchased their farm about 8 miles north of Meadville last year after years of renting acreage in Butler and Mercer counties.
But despite the attention, some things haven’t changed: With about 170 head of cattle and about 225 acres to manage, the family wasn’t able to attend the annual Holstein Association USA meeting at the convention in Kentucky this week.
Things haven’t changed for Crush, either. Being officially declared a star hasn’t gone to the head of the big-time bovine.
“She doesn’t know anything,” Mark said, laughing, “Nothing’s changed for her.”
That includes her diet. While nearly all of the other cows on the farm have free choice of what to eat, Crush receives a special diet that keeps her leaner than a typical dairy cow.
“She’s on her show program,” Jelena said. “She doesn’t get to the buffet, is the best way I can say it.”
