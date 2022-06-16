The number of coronavirus cases in Crawford County has dropped over the past week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Crawford County has had 130 cases over the past seven days compared to 142 over the previous span. The county’s current seven-day average of new cases is 18.6. The department is only updating its COVID-19 dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The number of new weekly COVID cases dropped for the fifth consecutive week in Pennsylvania, but the commonwealth is still averaging more than 2,500 new cases per day. The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms also dropped by more than 100 for the second week in a row.
The Department of Health registered 17,606 new cases on Wednesday in its weekly update, down nearly 5,000 from last week’s total of 22,564.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.97 million cases in Pennsylvania and 45,552 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released Wednesday, the new case total surpassed 3,000 on one day, topping out at 3,658 on June 9.
There were 139 new deaths linked to COVID statewide, the fourth week in a row the total was more than 100. Crawford County had one COVID-related death during the past week, according to the coroner’s office. A man in his 80s died on Monday. It was the second death this month and the 308th during the pandemic.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases and deaths linked to COVID has increased in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was down 14 percent and deaths rose 8 percent. Hospitalizations were level in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 8 percent, deaths are up 9 percent and hospitalizations are down 15 percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, eight were seeing high levels, down nine from last week; 20 were seeing medium levels; and the other 39 had low levels, including Crawford County. The data is updated each Friday.
There were 1,097 COVID hospitalizations statewide on Wednesday, down 116 for the second consecutive week. Locally, the state reported there were five coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, the same as last week. There were no COVID patients in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no patients on ventilators, also the same as last week. The state said there were six adult ICU beds available, the same number as the previous report.
