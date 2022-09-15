All offices at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, will close to the public for two weeks starting Sept. 26 due to lead paint removal as part of a major construction project, county commissioners said this afternoon.
The closure is needed to remove lead paint as part of an ongoing $2.2 million ventilation project at the courthouse.
New heating, ventilation and air conditioning duct work needs to be installed in the ceiling above the main corridor as part of the project, commissioners said.
The building will be closed Sept. 26 through Oct. 7 to allow for the paint removal and construction work. The building will reopen Oct. 10.
Originally, the building was to close for one week, but the scope of the work will require a two-week closure, commissioners said.
Commissioners are working with other elected officials and department heads to temporarily relocate courthouse offices to other county locations or, if need be, other facilities.
All other county offices and buildings, including the Crawford County Judicial Center, will operate as normal.
The scheduled closure also will bump two public meetings of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners — the board's 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28 voting meeting and its 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5 public work session. Both of those meetings will be held at the former Meadville City Building, 984 Water St., Meadville.
Commissioners remind the public to take care of any business at the courthouse offices in advance of the two-week shutdown.
