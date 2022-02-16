The Crawford County Conservation District will hold its annual meeting virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 24.
The event features award presentations for “Outstanding Conservation Farmer of 2021” and “Outstanding Conservation Educator of 2021.”
Additionally, Crawford County municipalities that completed “Dirt, Gravel, Low Volume Road Projects” in 2021 will be recognized.
A special program on “BIOCHAR” by Gary Gilmore, retired DNCR Forester, will be featured.
The event is open to conservation partners and general public.
• To register or more information: Visitcrawfordconservation.com or call (814) 763-5269.