The Crawford County Conservation District recently held its annual meeting at the Kelly Ball Room in Cambridge Springs.
Many community partners were awarded for their outstanding conservation efforts during 2022.
The Outstanding Conservation Educator of 2022 award was presented to Emily Borcz and Jared McGary from Pymatuning State Park. They were honored with plaques on behalf of the Conservation District. Brian Pilarcik, District Watershed Specialist, commended their excellent, dedicated work. The educators also received citations from the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
The Outstanding Conservation Farmer of 2022 award went to Apple Shamrock Farm. The award was presented by Jody Lasko, Supervisory District Conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for the outstanding conservation practices in place at the farm, including the closed loop practice of using sand as animal bedding. Apple Shamrock Farm also received citations from the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
Jennifer Kellogg, District Dirt, Gravel, Low Volume Roads Specialist, presented Certificates of Accomplishment to Supervisors from Oil Creek and Sadsbury Townships to acknowledge their successful completion of projects implemented with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant funds. The funds provided by the State Conservation Commission and the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads through the Crawford County Conservation District aim to improve and stabilize dirt roads and reduce sedimentation of streams.
Following the awards ceremony, a feature program on “The Perils of Plastic” was presented by Dr. Sherri (Sam) A. Mason, Director of Sustainability at Penn State Behrend.
The event concluded with the drawing of door prizes, facilitated by Board Director Wendy Kedzierski, and brief comments and farewell from District Chairperson Rob Waddell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.