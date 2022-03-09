The Crawford County Conservation District recently held its annual meeting virtually. The event was organized and facilitated by District Manager Tracey Crawford.
Special awards presented at the event and the videos of recipients can be viewed online at the Crawford County Conservation District website, Facebook and YouTube sites.
The Outstanding Conservation Educator of 2021 award was presented to Bob Briggs and Jim Edwards from Fort LeBeouf Museum, Waterford. The “two-person team” of educators was honored with plaques on behalf of the Conservation District.
District Environmental Educator Kathy Uglow said their “passion for teaching history, and for not losing the skills, crafts and activities that were important in our past every time they present.”
The two also received citations from the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
The Outstanding Conservation Farmer of 2021 award went to the Chris Hemlock Family of 86 Acres. The award was presented by District Conservationist Jody Lasko for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Lasko complimented the Hemlock family stating they are a great example of using a whole farm approach to conservation and farming, utilizing assistance available from the Conservation District and NRCS. Over the past nine years they have worked to improve water quality, soil quality and plant composition as they raise grass-based milk and meat products. The farm also received citations from the state House and Senate.
Jennifer Kellogg, District Dirt, Gravel, Low Volume Roads technician, presented Certificates of Accomplishment to supervisors from: East Fallowfield, West Fallowfield, Oil Creek, Venango and Woodcock townships to acknowledge their successful completion of projects implemented with Dirt, Gravel and Low Volume Road grant funds. The funds provided by the State Conservation Commission and the Penn State Center for Dirt and Gravel Roads through the Crawford County Conservation District aim to improve and stabilize dirt roads and reduce sedimentation of streams.
The event concluded with a feature program on “Biochar” presented by retired Department of Conservation and Natural Resource Service Forester Gary Gilmore.