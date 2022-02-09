The Crawford County Conservation District is holding a winter wonderland outdoor photo contest.

Participants should email outdoor photo to ee@crawfordconservation.org between now and March 4, along with a sentence or two describing the outdoor adventure.

Organizers ask that entrants include the following in their e-mail: name, phone and address. By submitting a photo to us, participants are giving the Crawford County Conservation District permission to post it on its Facebook Page.

Prize winners will will be selected in a random drawing on March 7.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you