The Crawford County Community Council has announced the winners of the 2021 Professional of the Year awards.
Recipients are Anita Robinson, executive director of the Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission (CCDAEC) and Robin Coxson of Crawford County Mental Health Awareness Program (CHAPS). Two awards were given out this year because "it was a difficult year to volunteer" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release from the council.
Robinson was recognized for her 25 years of service working in the field of substance abuse and for her leadership of the CCDAEC.
"She cultivates partnerships in the field of physical and behavioral health as well as enhances efforts to address social determinants of health," the commission said in the release. "Anita gives credit where credit is due and seeks to find the staff training to help them offer the best possible services."
Meanwhile, Coxson was recognized for "going above and beyond" as a support professional in two Housing and Neighborhood Development Service (HANDS) apartment buildings.
Coxson "went out of her way" to let a resident know she was missed while she was hospitalized, and took care of the tenant's apartment while she was at the hospital.
"This included care of her cat and general housekeeping weekly to help the tenant pass her housekeeping inspection and have a home to return to after the length hospitalization," the council said.
Robinson was nominated for her award by Jayme Ferry, while Coxson was nominated by Renee Blystone.
The council will hold its next meeting on July 9 at noon at Bicentennial Park's picnic shelter.